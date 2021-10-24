Insider Selling: Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Director Sells 112,500 Shares of Stock

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Director Dianne Tookenay sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$41,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,625.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 650,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,124. The firm has a market cap of C$24.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.77.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.