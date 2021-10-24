Insider Selling: Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Director Sells 112,500 Shares of Stock

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Director Dianne Tookenay sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$41,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,625.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 650,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,124. The firm has a market cap of C$24.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.77.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

