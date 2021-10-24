AntiMatter (MATTER) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $480,768.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $27.65 million and $480,768.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00201552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00101016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

