Hedera Hashgraph Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00104398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.30 or 0.00481256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015259 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034258 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00023307 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars.

