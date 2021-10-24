Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $43.30

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and approximately $213.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $43.30 or 0.00071053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00069541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00102056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,771.11 or 0.99715197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.18 or 0.06614491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,089,914 coins and its circulating supply is 174,290,869 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

