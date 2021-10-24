Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0231 on Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $380.61 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.00310344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,482,826,241 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

