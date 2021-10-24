County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report sales of $13.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $15.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653. County Bancorp has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

