Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $59.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. IMAX posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $236.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.68 million to $253.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,643,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IMAX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. 1,246,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

