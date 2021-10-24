ESBC Price Reaches $0.0428 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $71,896.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,976,995 coins and its circulating supply is 30,697,626 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

