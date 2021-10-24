Thisoption 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 49.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Thisoption has traded down 72.4% against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $275,733.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00069541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00102056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,771.11 or 0.99715197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.18 or 0.06614491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021406 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

