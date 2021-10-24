Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post sales of $85.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.38 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $31.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $340.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $342.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $366.94 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $368.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 200,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

