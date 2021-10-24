Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $412.06 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $412.06 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00003625 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00022125 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020261 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

