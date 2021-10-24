Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $176.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $186.00 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $141.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $657.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.20 million to $667.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $629.63 million, with estimates ranging from $599.10 million to $651.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 144,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

