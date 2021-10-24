Equal (EQL) Market Cap Achieves $324,800.70

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. Equal has a total market cap of $324,800.70 and $12,701.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equal has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00203110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.