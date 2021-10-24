Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $91.86. 162,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,318. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

