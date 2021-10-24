ForTube Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0968 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $61.90 million and $49.16 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00203110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

