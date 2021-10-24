EtherGem Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $499,157.45 and approximately $1,315.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00203110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

