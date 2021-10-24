$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

