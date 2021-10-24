Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

NASDAQ:XENT remained flat at $$26.94 during trading hours on Friday. 242,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,652. The stock has a market cap of $900.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

