Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 5,531,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,341,066. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

