$0.20 EPS Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. 42,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,171. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

