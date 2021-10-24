Neutrino USD Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $562.66 million and $6.80 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00069538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.70 or 0.99645618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.10 or 0.06615885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 573,969,441 coins and its circulating supply is 573,968,857 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

