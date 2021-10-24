Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $794.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Several analysts have commented on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. 185,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,832. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

