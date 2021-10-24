Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $794.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Several analysts have commented on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. 185,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,832. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.