Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Enova International reported earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE:ENVA traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $34.85. 143,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,251. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Enova International by 128.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 809.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.