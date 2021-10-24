$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Materialise reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MTLS stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,232. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

