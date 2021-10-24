$0.16 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 61,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $799.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

