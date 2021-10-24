Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Sunoco reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SUN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. 510,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,182. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.81.
Sunoco Company Profile
Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.
