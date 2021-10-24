Credits (CS) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $148,638.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

