Gold Poker Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,263.44 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $22,263.44 and approximately $134.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00069538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.70 or 0.99645618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.10 or 0.06615885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

