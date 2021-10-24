AXPR Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $172,324.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AXPR has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00203903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00100806 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

