Badger DAO (BADGER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $40.77 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $273.52 million and $40.77 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $26.59 or 0.00043991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00203903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00100806 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

