Zacks: Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.64 Million

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce sales of $102.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.34 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $82.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $398.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $591.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

