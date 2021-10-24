Analysts Anticipate Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.53). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Icosavax.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

ICVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Icosavax stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $25.50. 69,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icosavax (ICVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.