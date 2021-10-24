SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $530.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.20 million and the highest is $558.41 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. 1,098,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -113.58 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $64.87.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

