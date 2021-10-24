Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.55. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

GPC traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $133.03. 807,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,796. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $137.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

