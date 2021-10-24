Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.46.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,268,000 after purchasing an additional 184,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. 423,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,030. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

