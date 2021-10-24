Pickle Finance One Day Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.59 or 0.00015878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00203142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00100687 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,772,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,760,236 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

