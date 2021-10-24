Newscrypto (NWC) Market Capitalization Hits $143.00 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $143.00 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00071088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00102437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,926.93 or 0.99742164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.56 or 0.06608590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021357 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

