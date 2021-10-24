Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. 1,348,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $163,027,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

