B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million.

BGS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.09. 446,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,384. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $8,922,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 131.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 196,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,287.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,474 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

