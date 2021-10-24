SafeMoon Inu 1-Day Volume Tops $2.32 Million (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 353.3% against the dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $26.96 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00069801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00103980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,218.13 or 0.99960594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.66 or 0.06627710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021576 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.