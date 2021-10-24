Chain Guardians 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.17 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002185 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $46.39 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00202106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.