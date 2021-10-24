Chonk (CHONK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $31,084.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Chonk has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $31,084.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $38.63 or 0.00064377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00202106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.