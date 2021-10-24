$371.45 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce sales of $371.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.90 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.23.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.74. 135,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,657. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.10.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

