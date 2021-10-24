Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

OXM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,489. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

