Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $598.42 or 0.00997145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $31,042.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00102999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,097.22 or 1.00140167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.36 or 0.06589155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021417 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

