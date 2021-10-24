Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.20 Million

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $212.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.30 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $282.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.20 million to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $75.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

