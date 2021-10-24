$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,294. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Fiserv by 45.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fiserv by 823.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $3,287,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 494,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

