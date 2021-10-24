Zacks: Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Belden reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.31. 145,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Belden has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

