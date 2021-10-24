Robust Token (RBT) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $47,759.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.53 or 0.00077531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00102999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,097.22 or 1.00140167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.36 or 0.06589155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021417 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,534 coins and its circulating supply is 34,984 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.