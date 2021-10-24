The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.05 Million

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $266.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.70 million and the lowest is $258.89 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $231.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMPL traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

